Security Asset Management Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

