Security Asset Management Sells 279 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $846.76. 7,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.03 and its 200 day moving average is $719.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $837.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

