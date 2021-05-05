See results about (LON:J) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of See results about (LON:J) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of See results about to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About See results about

