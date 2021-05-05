Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Cap Hits $4.14 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $292,642.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00267683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.71 or 0.01169213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00033508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00740963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,759.64 or 0.99884092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.