Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEKEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

