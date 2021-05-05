Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.67 million.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

