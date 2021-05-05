Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Up 25.4% in April

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:SEM opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $317,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $10,386,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

