Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.58.

SELB stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 474,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

