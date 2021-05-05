Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $75.96 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

