SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.34

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 10282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

