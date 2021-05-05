Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Biopharma stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Seneca Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

