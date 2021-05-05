Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.55.

ST opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

