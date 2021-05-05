Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $52.55 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $52.55 million and $663,039.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

