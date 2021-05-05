Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

