Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,543. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

