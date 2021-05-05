Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Hits $73.33 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $73.33 million and $1.29 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00833540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00102041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.75 or 0.09404729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

