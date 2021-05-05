Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 1,043,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

