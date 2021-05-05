Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seres Therapeutics traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.08. 18,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 977,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

