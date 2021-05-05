SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SES presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SGBAF opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

