Shadows (DOWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $866,107.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $866,107.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00812691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.87 or 0.09387383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.