Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $15.51. 253,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $256.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

