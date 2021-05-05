Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) were down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $79,211,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.