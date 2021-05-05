ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $395,550.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00.

SWAV traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $148.46. 188,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,664. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

