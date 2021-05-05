Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $1,138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.03. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $662.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $7,445,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

