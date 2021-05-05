Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Declines By 19.3%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.95. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

