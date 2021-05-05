Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Drops By 20.0%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Ayala has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ayala from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

