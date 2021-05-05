Short Interest in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Grows By 25.0%

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 88.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

