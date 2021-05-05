Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declines By 18.3%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 3,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,855. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

