Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Decreases By 15.0%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

