Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Rises By 24.3%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of CASS stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.