Short Interest in Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) Decreases By 15.4%

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Colombia Energy Resources stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. Colombia Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Get Colombia Energy Resources alerts:

Colombia Energy Resources Company Profile

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the BoyacÃ and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the BoyacÃ district.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Colombia Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombia Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.