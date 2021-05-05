Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Grows By 21.3%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. 7,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

