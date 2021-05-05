Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Drops By 15.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

