Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Decreases By 16.4%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 4,344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LMPMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

