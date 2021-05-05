Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Declines By 18.0%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $94.36 and a 12 month high of $144.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

