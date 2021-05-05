Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Decreases By 14.8%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 360,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

LUB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luby’s stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

