Short Interest in Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Increases By 27.8%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARZF. Berenberg Bank raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

