Short Interest in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Decreases By 14.7%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,576. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $354.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.