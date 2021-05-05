Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 16.8%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,062. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.