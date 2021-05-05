Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expands By 26.5%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 519,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PJT opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

