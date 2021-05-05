Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Decreases By 15.5%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 367,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

