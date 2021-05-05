Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Increases By 30.5%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Synalloy stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

