Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expands By 20.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $1,797,040. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

