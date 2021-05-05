Short Interest in Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Drops By 20.2%

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VTGDF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

