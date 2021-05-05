Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.