SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

