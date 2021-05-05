Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Trading 1% Higher

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.73. Approximately 5,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.09.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.