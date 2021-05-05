SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.80. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 21,129 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.