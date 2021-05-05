SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

