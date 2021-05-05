Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.08. 6,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.21. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

